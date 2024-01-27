Golf | Jaeger mantiene la testa dopo il terzo giro al Farmers Insurance Open 2024 Pavon e Højgaard lo tallonano | crolla Molinari

(Di sabato 27 gennaio 2024) Moving day che ha riservato pochi cambiamenti nelle posizioni di vertice del. A diciotto buche dalla fineun colpo di vantaggio Stephan, con il tedesco che guarda tutti dall’alto con lo score complessivo di -11 e nell’ultimoproverà a vincere per la prima volta in carriera sul PGA Tour. Il South Course di Torrey Pines (San Diego) oggi ha mostrato i suoi denti. La media dei punteggi delè nettamente sopra par (73.55), per uno dei campi riconosciuti come tra i più difficili dell’intera stagione. Il tedesco che vive in Tennessee, Stephan, ha imbucato un putt per il birdie alla 18 per prendersi ladel torneo in solitaria con un colpo ...

Germany's Stephan Jaeger heads into Saturday's final round of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with a one stroke lead ahead of a trio of fellow Europeans.Germany's Stephan Jaeger heads into Saturday's final round of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with a one stroke lead ahead of a trio of fellow Europeans.Matthieu Pavon aptly said, “Today the golf course showed its best.” It sets up a familiar finale for the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, a tournament that is anyone’s game. With the subdued scores ...