Golf, Jaeger mantiene la testa dopo il terzo giro al Farmers Insurance Open 2024. Pavon e Højgaard lo tallonano, crolla Molinari (Di sabato 27 gennaio 2024) Moving day che ha riservato pochi cambiamenti nelle posizioni di vertice del Farmers Insurance Open 2024. A diciotto buche dalla fine mantiene un colpo di vantaggio Stephan Jaeger, con il tedesco che guarda tutti dall’alto con lo score complessivo di -11 e nell’ultimo giro proverà a vincere per la prima volta in carriera sul PGA Tour. Il South Course di Torrey Pines (San Diego) oggi ha mostrato i suoi denti. La media dei punteggi del terzo giro è nettamente sopra par (73.55), per uno dei campi riconosciuti come tra i più difficili dell’intera stagione. Il tedesco che vive in Tennessee, Stephan Jaeger, ha imbucato un putt per il birdie alla 18 per prendersi la testa del torneo in solitaria con un colpo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Golf - il tedesco Jaeger al comando dopo due giri al Farmers Insurance Open 2024. 36° Francesco Molinari
C’è tanta Europa nelle zone alte del leaderboard dopo 36 buche del Farmers Insurance Open 2024. Il tedesco Stephen Jaeger, con un finale di giro ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
Germany's Jaeger Leads Euro Pack At Torrey Pines Germany's Stephan Jaeger heads into Saturday's final round of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with a one stroke lead ahead of a trio of fellow Europeans. Jaeger leads Euro pack at Torrey Pines Germany's Stephan Jaeger heads into Saturday's final round of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with a one stroke lead ahead of a trio of fellow Europeans. Torrey Pines shows its teeth, sets up crowded Farmers Insurance Open finale Matthieu Pavon aptly said, “Today the golf course showed its best.” It sets up a familiar finale for the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, a tournament that is anyone’s game. With the subdued scores ...
Golf JaegerVideo su : Golf Jaeger