“To be (that woman)”: gli scatti insieme alle scuole (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiIn occasione della chiusura della rassegna fotografica OttoperOtto. Otto fotografi otto racconti e del finissage della Mostra Be that woman – Mythological symbol di Donatella Donatelli, viene presentato al pubblico To be (that woman), un’esposizione fotografica collettiva nata dalla collaborazione con alcune istituzioni scolastiche della città di Avellino. Il progetto “To be (that woman)” è stato realizzato nei mesi di dicembre 2023 e gennaio 2024 dagli alunni dell’IC “R. Margherita-L. da Vinci”, ISISS “P. A. de Luca” e il Liceo Scientifico “P. S. Mancini” di Avellino guidati dalla fotografa Donatella Donatelli. Dopo aver visitato la mostra Be that woman – Mythological symbol, esposta nella sezione Archeologica del Museo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su anteprima24
