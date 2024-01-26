“The Pendulum Swing”, la tracklist dell’album di Katherine Priddy (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) A due anni dall’acclamato ‘The Eternal Rocks Beneath’ – il disco che l’ha confermata come un talento singolare nella scena musicale contemporary-roots – Katherine Priddy è pronta a tornare con ‘The Pendulum Swing’, il nuovo album in arrivo il 16 febbraio,. “Nonostante il suono morbido e sognante, il tema centrale del disco orbita attorno alla vecchia casetta in cui sono cresciuta e a tutti i ricordi racchiusi tra quelle quattro mura, sia per me che per tutte le persone che hanno vissuto lì nel corso dei secoli. Potrebbe essere solo un cottage a schiera per i passanti, ma per coloro che l’hanno chiamata casa è tutto” commenta Katherine. Il titolo del disco descrive il bisogno di partire e quello ancora più forte di tornare, un richiamo che l’artista ha sentito molto negli ultimi anni, bramando il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
Advertising
Altre notizie “The Pendulum Swing”, la tracklist dell’album di Katherine Priddy
The internal clock of materials Physicists in Darmstadt are investigating ageing processes in materials. For the first time, they have measured the ticking of an internal clock in glass. When evaluating the data, they discovered a ... In scena ’Pendulum’ di Martins Va in scena stasera (ore 20,30) e domani (ore 19) all’Arena del Sole, in due date esclusive in Italia, lo spettacolo ’Pendulum’ di Marco Martins, artista portoghese mutidisciplinare (teatro, cinema e ... Bihar Political Crisis: Debate On Nitish Kumar's NDA Return Reaches Delhi Media reports suggest that Bihars CM Nitish Kumar might once again switch sides, creating ripples across the states political spectrum. Clearly, all is not well within the Mahagathbandhan as tensions ...
The PendulumVideo su : The Pendulum