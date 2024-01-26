St Mirren vs Rangers – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) I Rangers, che sono in lizza per il titolo, si recano a Paisley per affrontare il vacillante St Mirren in Scottish Premiership sabato 27 gennaio all’ora di pranzo. La squadra di Philippe Clement ha fatto quello che doveva fare al ritorno in campionato nel turno infrasettimanale, riducendo a cinque punti il distacco dal Celtic. Il calcio di inizio di St Mirren vs Rangers è previsto alle le 13:30 Anteprima della partita St Mirren vs Rangers a che punto sono le due squadre St Mirren I Rangers hanno ripreso la loro campagna di campionato con un 3-0 nella capitale in trasferta contro l’Hibernian mercoledì, approfittando di una delle partite in mano al Celtic. Il risultato li lascia a cinque punti dagli acerrimi rivali in vista del fine ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Altre notizie St Mirren vs Rangers – probabili formazioni
Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Davis retires Davis also helped Rangers lift the Scottish Cup in 2022 – the third of ... a Europa League defeat by Aris Limassol and a league win against St Mirren, before Philippe Clement arrived as new boss. Cyriel Dessers reacts to his new Rangers chant after stunning Hibs goal – and insists there’s more of it to come AT one point, it seemed the pressure of life at Rangers would engulf him. Instead, Cyriel Dessers decided to embrace it. Since the arrival of Philippe Clement, the much-maligned striker has slowly ... Rangers hero Steven Davis makes major career decision – 13 months after he last played a game RANGERS hero Steven Davis has announced his retirement from football. The 39-year-old Northern Irishman, who is the most-capped British player of all time, hasn’t played since tearing his ...
Mirren RangersVideo su : Mirren Rangers