St Mirren vs Rangers – probabili formazioni

Davis also helped Rangers lift the Scottish Cup in 2022 – the third of ... a Europa League defeat by Aris Limassol and a league win against St Mirren, before Philippe Clement arrived as new boss.AT one point, it seemed the pressure of life at Rangers would engulf him. Instead, Cyriel Dessers decided to embrace it. Since the arrival of Philippe Clement, the much-maligned striker has slowly ...RANGERS hero Steven Davis has announced his retirement from football. The 39-year-old Northern Irishman, who is the most-capped British player of all time, hasn’t played since tearing his ...