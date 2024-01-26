“Selfish”, il videoclip del nuovo brano di Justin Timberlake (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) È uscito giovedì 25 gennaio, ed entrerà in rotazione radiofonica da oggi “Selfish” (RCA Records), il nuovo singolo della superstar mondiale Justin Timberlake, che torna dopo 6 anni dall’uscita del suo ultimo disco “Man of the Woods” (2018). Anticipa il nuovo atteso album di inediti “Everything I Thought it Was”, in uscita il 15 marzo e disponibile in pre-order. brano pop dallo stile inconfondibile, “Selfish” è scritto da Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen e prodotto da Timberlake, Louis Bell e Cirkut. Il video del singolo, diretto da Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), esalta il lato introspettivo della canzone: aprendo il sipario sul processo di produzione e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
