Rocket Sharing Club lancia l’esclusivo Progetto “Ambassador” a Cannes

Amid escalating tensions, North and South Korea are competing in a new realm: space. Each is rapidly advancing in satellite technology and space-based military strategies that could have ramifications ...Cannes, 26 gennaio 2024 – In un evento che ha unito lusso e innovazione, Rocket Sharing Club ha recentemente svelato il suo ambizioso progetto "Ambassador" a Cannes, nel cuore della Riviera Francese.The SLIC proram was established by the NRO's Office of Space Launch to leverage commercial best practices for responsive space missions and encourage competition among emerging launch providers. SLIC ...