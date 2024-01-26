Ring Of Honor 25.01.2024 (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) La ROH è tornata in azione, ecco i risultati della serata da St. Louis, Missouri: Tag Team MatchThe Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) battono Anaya & Camaro Jackson Nyla Rose batte Laynie Luck Zak Knight batte Aaron Solo Tag Team MatchCole Karter & Griff Garrison (w/Maria) battono Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)Blake Christian & Willie Mack battono The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) Six Man Tag Team MatchDiamante, Leila Grey & Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV) battono Kiera Hogan, Lady Frost & Trish Adora ROH World Tag Team Title Proving Ground MatchThe Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) battono Gravity & GRingo Loco Six Man Tag Team MatchLee Johnson & The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) battono Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & Jacked Jameson Red ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
