Project IDX ora vanta anche un emulatore Android e un simulatore iOS (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Lo scorso anno Google ha annunciato Project IDX e in queste ore la suite si è arricchita di diverse importanti novità L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
Google's AI-fueled IDE Project IDX tries to show you how your app runs on Android, iOS Google has added a fresh round of features to Project IDX, its cloud-based development environment. As may be surmised from a name that includes the term "project," Google's work on Project IDX isn't ... Google Brings Android Emulators, iOS Simulators, and More to Project IDX Google today announced several enhancements to Project IDX, its experimental AI-powered cloud-based developer IDE. google-developers Project IDX, Google’s all-in-one web-based, AI-enhanced app development suite, is delivering on some of its early promises. Among other improvements, developers can now access a full iOS simulator and ...
