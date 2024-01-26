On the edge | come finisce? Spiegazione del finale del film del 2022

On the edge

On the edge, come finisce? Spiegazione del finale del film del 2022 (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Arriva in prima visione tv, precisamente su Rai 4, il film “On the edge,”. film diretto da Giordano Gederlini e interpretato dal talentuoso attore spagnolo Antonio de la Torre, è ambientato a Bruxelles. Il protagonista è Leo Castaneda, interpretato da de la Torre, guida i treni della linea 6. Scopriamo insieme trama e finale, con tanto di Spiegazione del film. La trama del film On the edge Leo assiste impotente al suicidio di Hugo sui binari della metropolitana e scopre successivamente che il figlio era coinvolto in una rapina sanguinosa. La trama si sviluppa nella ricerca di Leo per comprendere le ragioni dietro la morte assurda di suo figlio. Questa indagine lo costringe ad affrontare violenti criminali nel tentativo di scoprire la verità. Il ...
