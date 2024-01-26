Masters of the Air | la serie bellica di Spielberg è splendida e struggente

Masters the

Masters of the Air, la serie bellica di Spielberg è splendida e struggente (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Disponibile su Apple Tv+, completa la trilogia sulla Seconda guerra mondiale assieme a Band of Brothers a The Pacific. È visivamente bellissima, ma soprattutto emozionante e avvincente
'Masters of the Air' star Austin Butler hails WW2 pilots' heroism LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The much awaited World War Two series "Masters of the Air" makes its streaming debut on Friday. Conceived and produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the "Band ...
