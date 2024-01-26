Masters of the Air | la recensione | se la tensione vola ad alta quota

Masters of the Air, la recensione: se la tensione vola ad alta quota (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) La recensione di Masters of the Air, serie TV in nove episodi prodotta da Tom Hanks e Steven Spielberg dove i cieli d'Europa diventano i campi di battaglia dell'aviazione americana durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale. Un'opera da ammirare ad occhi aperti, e con lo stomaco sottosopra. Esiste un uomo prima della guerra, e un altro dopo la guerra. Ogni colpo assordante, ogni bomba lanciata, e scheggia schivata, sono colpi di scalpello che modellano e mutilano l'anima, restando a metà. E come sottolineeremo in questa recensione di Masters of the Air, sono le nuvole che fanno da confine, gli sguardi ad alta quota, gli scoppi di aerei che brillano in cielo come botti a capodanno a plasmare giovani pieni di sogni, e poi pieni di incubi. Ultimo capitolo di una trilogia ideale dell'esercito ...
