Masters of the Air | la recensione dell’erede di Band of Brothers

> Correva l’anno 2001 e Lost era ancora di là da venire quando, su HBO, fece il suo debutto Band of Brothers, la miniserie-evento più costosa della sua generazione. Creata da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks, vantava nel cast principale Damian Lewis, Donnie Wahlberg e Neal McDonough, ma anche, in ruoli secondari, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender e Tom Hardy. ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
