Masters of the Air | la recensione dell’erede di Band of Brothers

Masters the

Masters of the Air, la recensione dell’erede di Band of Brothers (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) La serie: Masters of the Air, del 2024 Creata da: John Shiban, John Orloff. Cast: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keogan, Ncuti Gatwa. Genere: Storico. Durata: 55 minuti/9 episodi. Dove l’abbiamo visto: in anteprima su Apple Tv+. Trama: Dal 1943 al 1945, il 100esimo Bomb Group fu protagonista di una grande campagna nei cieli dell’Europa contro le forze del Terzo Reich. Sotto la guida del maggiore Buck Cleven, si conquistò il soprannome di “Bloody Hundredth”. <!



> Correva l’anno 2001 e Lost era ancora di là da venire quando, su HBO, fece il suo debutto Band of Brothers, la miniserie-evento più costosa della sua generazione. Creata da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks, vantava nel cast principale Damian Lewis, Donnie Wahlberg e Neal McDonough, ma anche, in ruoli secondari, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender e Tom Hardy. ...
