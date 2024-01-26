Masters Of The Air | la recensione | Angeli sulle nostre spalle…ma se fossero su grande schermo?

Masters Of The Air, la recensione: Angeli sulle nostre spalle…ma se fossero su grande schermo? (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024)Angeli sulle nostre spalle” diceva Tom Hanks alla fine di Salvate il soldato Ryan di Steven Spielberg. Mentre stava per perdere la vita in uno scontro, dal cielo era arrivata l’aeronautica, erano arrivati gli Angeli dall’alto a salvare lui e i suoi. Anche se quelli erano dei caccia e questi sono dei bombardieri, abbiamo pensato spesso a quella frase guardando i primi episodi di Masters of the Air, la serie dei produttori esecutivi di Band of Brothers e The Pacific, che proprio loro: Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks, con Gary Goetzman. La serie è disponibile su Apple TV+ il 26 gennaio 2024 con i primi due episodi, seguiti da un nuovo episodio ogni venerdì, fino al 15 marzo. Apple Tv+ presenta così Masters of the Air: “è un vero e autentico successo cinematografico sia in termini di scala, ...
