Livingston – Dundee – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Il Livingston cercherà di porre fine alla sua striscia di 13 partite di campionato quando ospiterà il Dundee nella Scottish Premiership sabato 27 gennaio. Gli ospiti, nel frattempo, hanno gettato via un vantaggio di due gol per cadere in una sconfitta per 3-2 contro gli Hearts martedì sera. Il calcio di inizio di Livingston – Dundee è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Livingston – Dundee a che punto sono le due squadre Livingston Dopo aver fatto miracoli per tornare nella massima serie scozzese in meno di un decennio dopo la retrocessione nel 2009, il Livingston sarà molto preoccupato per il fatto che i suoi sei anni di permanenza in Premiership stiano per finire. I Lions hanno raccolto solo due punti nelle ultime 13 partite di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Il Dundee accoglie il Livingston al Dens Park per un incontro di Scottish Premiership, appena una settimana dopo che le due squadre si sono ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Docherty on Kerr's departure, potential Beck return and Burnley link-up On long-serving Cammy Kerr's loan move to Inverness CT, Docherty said it was "difficult" letting him go but says he couldn't guarantee him game time and described him as being "one of the best ... Livingston's Joel Nouble left in transfer limbo as club announce Dylan Bahamboula exit At the weekend, Martindale left the 28-year-old out of the squad for the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers and revelaed Nouble was not "a million miles away" from leaving the Tony Macaroni Arena, ... Scottish Results EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Hibernian FC 0, Rangers 3 St. Johnstone 1, Aberdeen 1 St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m. Celtic vs. Ross County, 10 a.m. Hearts vs. Aberdeen, ...
