Liverpool, LeBron James saluta Jurgen Klopp: “Grazie di tutto, non sarai dimenticato. Mancherai ai Reds” (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Una giornata destinata a diventare a suo modo storica per il Liverpool e i suoi tifosi, che dopo nove anni dovranno salutare Jurgen Klopp. Il tecnico tedesco questa mattina ha comunicato la sua decisione di chiudere al termine di questa stagione la sua avventura sulla panchina dei Reds, colma di successi ed emozioni. Ma non sono solo i tifosi Reds a ringraziare il lavoro svolto da Klopp, ma anche un azionista del club e supporter d’eccezione quale LeBron James. Di seguito il post con il quale la stessa dei Los Angeles Lakers ha voluto celebrare l’allenatore. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND MORE!! You are one helluva manager and you’ll never be forgotten and more importantly YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE!! The Reds will miss ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
