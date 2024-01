Kilmarnock – Hibernian – probabili formazioni

Last Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round results threw up few genuine shocks although I’m hoping Brora Rangers will be able to buck that trend when they play their twice-postponed tie against League ...The statement read: "We would like to elaborate on our most recent post about the Hibernian board not allowing tifo access ... on Saturday when they head through to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock.Rangers have scored in 19 of their 21 games, no team has done so more often in the Scottish Premiership this season. Hibernian have failed to win in their last four games in the Scottish Premiership, ...