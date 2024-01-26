ITZY, al via il tour mondiale: cinque tappe in Europa tra aprile e maggio (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Le ITZY hanno annunciato l’ITZY 2nd World tour <Born To Be>, un tour mondiale che porterà il gruppo K-pop in 18 paesi tra Asia, Australia, Nuova Zelanda, America Latina, Europa e Nord America. Si tratta della prima volta per le ITZY in paesi come il Regno Unito, l’Australia e la Nuova Zelanda. Il tour parte il 24 febbraio da Seoul in Corea del Sud e arriverà in Europa ad aprile: la prima tappa europea sarà Londra il 24 aprile (alla OVO Arena Wembley). In seguito, le ITZY si esibiranno a Parigi (26 aprile), Berlino (28 aprile), Amsterdam (1 maggio) e Madrid (4 maggio). Nessuna tappa in Italia, dunque, ma molte ...Leggi tutta la notizia su funweek
