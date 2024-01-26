Hearts vs Aberdeen – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Gli Hearts in forma accolgono l’Aberdeen al Tynecastle sabato 27 gennaio, cercando di mantenere lo slancio che li ha portati al terzo posto. La squadra di Steven Naismith è ben lontana dalle squadre che la precedono, con un posto nel gruppo di campionato e una conseguente qualificazione europea che sembrano probabili. Il calcio di inizio di Hearts vs Aberdeen è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Hearts vs Aberdeen a che punto sono le due squadre Hearts Gli Hearts sono stati i maestri dello spettacolo tardivo nelle loro ultime uscite, e hanno continuato con una drammatica vittoria per 3-2 sul Dundee a metà settimana. Dopo essere stati in svantaggio per 2-0 all’intervallo, gli Hearts hanno ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Aberdeen vs Hearts – probabili formazioni
Dopo le sconfitte infrasettimanali nelle ultime uscite in Scottish Premiership, sia l’Aberdeen che l’Hearts cercheranno di tornare a vincere quando ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Altre notizieExclusive Macaulay Tait interview: The one-touch kid coming of age at Hearts The poise beyond his years and cultured left foot instantly drew attention. Then came the vision and awareness to constantly find space. Yet, what really set Macaulay Tait apart as he dictated Hearts' ... Hearts and Halkett agree terms for next two years Hearts have 39 points from 22 games and currently sit in third position. Aberdeen are seventh with 23 points from 19 games. They have scored 23 goals and shipped 30 while Hearts have scored 27 goals ... Edinburgh City hit with 6 point deduction by SPFL for failing to pay players wages Financial problems have engulfed the League One club and they've now been docked points after failing to pay their players on time.
Hearts AberdeenVideo su : Hearts Aberdeen