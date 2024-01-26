Hearts vs Aberdeen – probabili formazioni

Altre notizie

The poise beyond his years and cultured left foot instantly drew attention. Then came the vision and awareness to constantly find space. Yet, what really set Macaulay Tait apart as he dictated Hearts' ...Hearts have 39 points from 22 games and currently sit in third position. Aberdeen are seventh with 23 points from 19 games. They have scored 23 goals and shipped 30 while Hearts have scored 27 goals ...Financial problems have engulfed the League One club and they've now been docked points after failing to pay their players on time.