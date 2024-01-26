A 350-pound black bear is dead months after captivating a northern Michigan neighborhood in May by perching in a tree.A black bear that perched for hours in a tree, causing a spectacle last spring in northern Michigan, was killed by a hunter, authorities said.One banker said of the internal culture: “The LSE is a staid institution that is terrible at innovating. Employees drift from meeting to meeting as if it's an extension of school. They claim to want ...