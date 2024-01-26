Celtic vs Ross County – probabili formazioni

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Celtic defender Greg Taylor will be "out for a few weeks" after suffering a calf strain.Highlighting their lack of transfer activity, Brendan Rodgers will have to find a new left-back for Celtic’s next couple of matches. Greg Taylor has started all 30 matches played this season, across ...The Celtic boss confirmed the club had received an offer for Matt O'Riley from Atletico Madrid - believed to be a loan deal initially, with an obligation to buy in the summer for around £20million.