Cadiz-Athletic Bilbao (domenica 28 gennaio 2024 ore 16:15): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Leones all’assalto del Nuevo Mirandilla (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Quella in corso sembra davvero una stagione magica per l’Athletic Bilbao: mercoledì notte i baschi hanno regalato a sé stessi e alla propria gente un’altra notte speciale, superando il Barcellona nei tempi supplementari dei quarti di Copa del Rey. I Leones sono in semifinale e sognano concretamente di tornare a vincere la coppa: prima però InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
