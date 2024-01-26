Badland Hunters, su Netflix un nuovo film post-apocalittico made in Corea: trailer e trama (Di venerdì 26 gennaio 2024) Netflix continua a puntare sui titoli made in Corea e, questa volta, ci trasporta direttamente in una Seoul post-apocalittica e selvaggia alle prese con strani esperimenti di esseri umani. Lo fa con un nuovo film sudCoreano dal titolo Badland Hunters che è pronto a diventare il titolo più visto...Leggi tutta la notizia su europa.today
Advertising
Notizie Correlate Badland Hunters, su Netflix un nuovo film post-apocalittico made in Corea: trailer e trama
Ci troviamo selvaggia e pericolosa atmosfera di una Seoul post-apocalittica dove la civiltà è crollata per lasciare spazio a una città decadente e ... ()
Altre notizie Badland Hunters, su Netflix un nuovo film post-apocalittico made in Corea: trailer e trama
Weekend Watchlist | What To Watch This Weekend The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, ... Badlands Hunters Review: Netflix Shows Why Don Lee Is Korea’s Most Kick-Ass Action Hero In Badland Hunters, mighty Don Lee is back with a vengeance delivering brutal bloody fight sequences like only he can. But is it the sequel to one of Korea’s biggest films last year or a rip off ‘Badland Hunters’ Movie Review: Should You Watch Playing as a spiritual sequel to 2023’s Concrete Utopia, Badland Hunters marks the feature film directorial debut for long-time martial arts & stunts expert Heo Myeong-haeng (Oldboy, Mongol: The Rise ...
Badland HuntersVideo su : Badland Hunters