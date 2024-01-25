WWE: La NBC non pare intenzionata a estendere il contratto di Raw fino a inizio 2025 (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Come vi abbiamo riportato, Netflix si è aggiudicato la partita per l’acquisizione dei diritti tv di Raw. A partire da inizio 2025, dunque, lo show rosso del lunedì sera sbarcherà sulla celebre piattaforma. Attualmente va in onda su USA Network (emittente che fa parte del gruppo NBC Universal) e così sarà fino a settembre 2024. Di conseguenza ci saranno un paio di mesi di “buco”, con la WWE che dovrà organizzarsi di conseguenza. Dove andrà in onda Raw? Secondo quanto evidenziato da Dave Meltzer durante Wrestling Observer Radio, NBC Universal non pare intenzionata a estendere il contratto di Raw sino ad inizio 2025, momento a partire dal quale sbarcherà su Netflix. Lo show rosso andrà in onda su USA Network ...Leggi su zonawrestling
