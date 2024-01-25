Widget “Custom Expert RAW” sul Samsung Galaxy S24 con One UI 6.1 (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Anche se può sembrare minore, la One UI 6.1 è un enorme aggiornamento rispetto alla One UI 6.0. L’upgrade ha debuttato con la serie Samsung Galaxy S24 e verrà rilasciato su altri smartphone di fascia alta negli ultimi mesi. La release offre diverse funzionalità relative alla fotocamera, tra cui Super HDR , ripresa singola migliorata, video al rallentatore ottimizzato ed altro ancora. Abbiamo scoperto un’altra funzionalità relativa alla fotocamera che debutta con One UI 6.1. Come riportato da “SamMobile“, l’interfaccia utente 6.1 offre un nuovo Widget fotocamera chiamato “Custom Expert RAW“. Similmente al Widget Fotocamera personalizzata, adesso potete utilizzare un titolo personalizzato, la fotocamera che desiderate utilizzare (anteriore o posteriore), le impostazioni della ...Leggi su optimagazine
