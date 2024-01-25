Tottenham-Manchester City FA Cup | 26-01-2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Tottenham-Manchester City (FA Cup, 26-01-2024 ore 21:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Tottenham e Manchester City hanno usufruito di oltre dieci giorni di pausa che sono un lusso per un club di Premier League e hanno impegni non proibitivi in casa nel prossimo weekend di Premier League. Una situazione che potrebbe favorire lo schieramento delle formazioni migliori anche se siamo ancora lontani dalla finale e la situazione InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
January transfers: Manchester City sign Echeverri, West Ham monitor Wilson – live Join our team of writers for all the latest developments as Manchester City and PSG bring in South American talent.   16:33 On the moment we all knew a signing wouldn’t work out, James ...
He should wait – Pep Guardiola asks Aleksander Ceferin to ‘respect’ the process He knows we have the right to defend ourselves.” Guardiola was speaking at a press conference to preview his side’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Tottenham on Friday. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is ...
Harry Kane can take comfort from Teddy Sheringham if trophy curse continues Teddy Sheringham left Tottenham in 1997 for a better future. Moving to Manchester United guaranteed access to football’s sunlit uplands: Medals, adoration and mumbling along to the chorus of Cup final ...
Video su : Tottenham Manchester
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.