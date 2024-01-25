Tottenham-Manchester City FA Cup | 26-01-2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Join our team of writers for all the latest developments as Manchester City and PSG bring in South American talent. 16:33 On the moment we all knew a signing wouldn’t work out, James ...He knows we have the right to defend ourselves.” Guardiola was speaking at a press conference to preview his side’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Tottenham on Friday. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is ...Teddy Sheringham left Tottenham in 1997 for a better future. Moving to Manchester United guaranteed access to football’s sunlit uplands: Medals, adoration and mumbling along to the chorus of Cup final ...