The Warning – Ad aprile a Milano (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) The Warning arrivano in Italia – Direttamente da Monterrey, Messico, il trio di sorelle Dany, Pau e Ale Villareal vola in Italia la prossima primavera per un’unica data giovedì 11 aprile 2024 ai Magazzini Generali di Milano. The Warning in Italia The Warning infondono nella musica rock una dose di adrenalina. Il trio di sorelle si fa avanti con riff da capogiro, ritmi imprevedibili, cori da stadio e voci inarrivabili. Se c’è qualcuno che può dare inizio al ritorno del rock sono queste tre donne. Dopo essere esplose sul web con una serie di hit virali, le The Warning hanno pubblicato una serie di lavori indipendenti tra cui Escape The Mind (2015), XXI Century Blood (2017) e Queen of the Murder Scene (2019) prima di pubblicare l’ultimo album ERROR (2022) su etichetta Lava/Republic. ...Leggi su atomheartmagazine
