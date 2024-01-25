Supergirl, casting quasi alla fine: è sfida tra Milly Alcock e Meg Donnelly (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Il personaggio di Supergirl, prima ancora del suo film solista, sarà introdotto in Superman: Legacy, in uscita nel 2025 La casting per il ruolo di Supergirl nel nuovo DC Universe di James Gunn è vicino al suo completamento. La scelta si sarebbe ridotta a soli due nomi, Milly Alcock e Meg Donnelly, che proveranno il costume negli screen test. Secondo diverse fonti, i provini per il ruolo si sono svolti ieri e il campo si è ristretto alle sole due attrici. Chi sono Milly Alcock e Meg Donnelly? Milly Alcock, nota soprattutto per il suo lavoro nello spin-off della HBO Game of Thrones House of the Dragon, nel ruolo della principessa Rhaenyra Targaryen, e Meg Donnelly, che ha recitato …Leggi su movieplayer
Supergirl, casting quasi alla fine: è sfida tra Milly Alcock e Meg Donnelly Il personaggio di Supergirl, prima ancora del suo film solista, sarà introdotto in Superman: Legacy, in uscita nel 2025 ... DCU's Supergirl Casting Update Reveals Frontrunners & Confirms Character's Debut Movie This comes weeks after the initial Supergirl casting update confirmed Alcock and Donnelly were in contention. While Emila Jones was in the mix at first, she, as well as Cailee Spaeny, are seemingly ... James Gunn is reportedly set to pick the DCU's Supergirl from two stars, and it'll be a tough choice According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), new DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have whittled down their list of potential hires to two finalists. The duo in question House of the Dragon ...
