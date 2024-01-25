Stop a Instagram e TikTok ai minori sotto i 16 anni. Approvata la legge in Florida (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) In Florida è stata Approvata una legge che vieta i social ai minori di 16 anni. La norma è passata alla Camera. Adesso dovrà ottenere l'ok dal Senato. L'articolo . Leggi su orizzontescuola
Pattinaggio artistico : Matteo Rizzo si prepara agli Europei dopo lo stop. Il video su Instagram
Sembra procedere bene la preparazione di Matteo Rizzo in vista dei Campionati Europei 2024 di Pattinaggio di figura, rassegna in programma a Kaunas ... (oasport)
Da Instagram a Netflix - ai giochi online : il Parlamento Europeo ha proposto un pacchetto di misure per tutelare i più giovani. In particolare si vuole vietare lo scrolling e altre tecniche di fruizione no-stop : strategie redditizie per tenere agganciati gli utenti. E renderli dipendenti
Da Instagram a Netflix, ai giochi online: il Parlamento Europeo ha proposto un pacchetto di misure per contrastare la dipendenza digitale, fenomeno ... (iodonna)
Help! I'm Worried the Instagram Algorithm Is Going to Take Over My New Relationship. We are somewhat talking about exclusivity, but there's one catch: She's an Instagram influencer of sorts. It's not for anything bad. (She lives a minimal-to-zero-waste lifestyle and shares techniques ...
