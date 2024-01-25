Sticky Notes di Windows | Anticipazioni sull’Aggiornamento ‘Più Grande’ del 2024

If you are looking for a killer deal on affordable Windows laptops, do not miss this one from Lenovo: the IdeaPad Flex 5i is now available for as little as $369, saving you 29% off its regular price.After rearranging a space, keeping the Extreme Post-its on the outside of a drawer is helpful for the week or so it takes many of my clients to learn the new system. Occasionally, we’ll put more ...