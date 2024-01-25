Software can enable Digital Euro offline payments on existing devices ensuring common access (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Reliance on new devices can greatly restrict Digital Euro access and can exclude a large proportion of citizens who do not use contactless devices. Back in May 2023, "Project Polaris: Handbook for offline CBDC payments" released by the Bank of International Settlements stated that: "Secure elements are relatively expensive and may not be available or suitable in all cases, particularly in countries where smartphones or EMV-based smartcards are not widely available." To achieve accessibility for everyone, the deployment of the Digital Euro should not be dependent on the availability of hardware-based, secure elements within devices, as this method would exclude ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
