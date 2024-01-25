Software can enable Digital Euro offline payments on existing devices ensuring common access

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Reliance on newcan greatly restrictand can exclude a large proportion of citizens who do not use contactless. Back in May 2023, "Project Polaris: Handbook forCBDC" released by the Bank of International Settlements stated that: "Secure elements are relatively expensive and may not be available or suitable in all cases, particularly in countries where smartphones or EMV-based smartcards are not widely available." To achieveibility for everyone, the deployment of theshould not be dependent on the availability of hardware-based, secure elements within, as this method would exclude ...