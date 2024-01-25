Riskthinking ai announces CDT™ as the first ever commercially available Climate Digital Twin that accounts for the radical uncertainty of climate change risk

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -.ai today announced its launching of the, comprehensivefor banks, insurance companies, countries, and multinational corporations..ai's, is a data and analytics platformallows a complex institution to realistically simulate the future impact ofworldwide on any aspect of its business. It is specifically targeted to meet the requirements of regulators. It helps organizations model ...