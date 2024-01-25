NJPW : EVIL batte Tama Tonga - addio ufficiale per il leader dei GoD
Lo scorso 4 gennaio il leader dei Guerillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga, è riuscito nell’impresa di sconfiggere Shingo Takagi e vincere per la ... (zonawrestling)
NJPW : Tama Tonga fuori dal roster per una manomissione di EVIL
Nella serata di ieri Tama Tonga era scomparso dal roster ufficiale della NJPW reperibile sul sito della compagnia. Il fresco vincitore (per ... (zonawrestling)
NJPW : Tama Tonga lascerà la compagnia
Risale a poche ore fa la riconquista da parte di Tama Tonga del NEVER Openweight Championship. L’atleta è riuscito a sconfiggere Shingo Takagi ... (zonawrestling)
NJPW : Tama Tonga vince il NEVER Opernweight Championship a Wrestle Kingdom 18
Questa mattina a Wrestle Kingdom 18 su NJPW World, il lottatore Tama Tonga ha conquistato il titolo NEVER Openweight sconfiggendo Shingo ... (zonawrestling)
NJPW | Tama Tonga sarà a New Beginning in Sapporo
NJPW: Tama Tonga sarà a New Beginning in Sapporo (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Ormai è ufficiale, New Beginning in Sapporo sarà l’ultimo impegno per Tama Tonga con la New Japan Pro Wrestling. A quanto pare il leader dei Guerillas of Destiny continuerà a lavorare con la NJPW per alcune date anche nel mese di febbraio e il suo match nello show prevede un qualcosa di inedito e storico al tempo stesso. I GoD originali, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa affronteranno i nuovi GoD e attuali campioni detentori degli IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles e STRONG Openweight Tag Team titles, Hikuleo & El Phantasmo. In attesa di comprendere quale sarà la prossima destinazione dell’ex Bullet Club, ci sarà questo ultimo grande atto da seguire. Leggi su zonawrestling
