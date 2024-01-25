My Sweet Monster | il poster del film d' animazione in esclusiva

Evil Josef Fritzl, who kept his daughter, Elisabeth, prisoner for 24 years and forced her to have seven of his children, has been moved to a regular prison and could be freed for good this year ...In esclusiva per Moivieplayer.it il poster italiano di My Sweet Monster, tenera avventura animata in arrivo nei cinema italiani il 29 febbraio con Plaion. NOTIZIA di VALENTINA D'AMICO — 25/01/2024 ...Luca was one of the Disney and Pixar movies that failed to see a theatrical release due to the Pandemic. Which is a shame, given just how good the movie is. But ...