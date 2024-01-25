My Sweet Monster: il poster del film d'animazione in esclusiva (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) In esclusiva per Moivieplayer.it il poster italiano di My Sweet Monster, tenera avventura animata in arrivo nei cinema italiani il 29 febbraio con Plaion. Plaion ci regala in esclusiva il poster italiano di My Sweet Monster, film d'animazione ricco di splendide animazioni e musiche travolgenti in arrivo al cinema il 29 febbraio 2024. Dai produttori de Lo schiaccianoci e il flauto magico, My Sweet Monster, diretto da Viktor Glukhushin, è un divertente viaggio che mescola avventura, magia, amore e il rispetto della Natura e dei suoi abitanti. In perfetto stile dei migliori classici animati, il film è impreziosito da splendide animazioni e canzoni travolgenti completamente ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Josef Fritzl's dungeon lair where he kept sex slave daughter as incest monster to be freed Evil Josef Fritzl, who kept his daughter, Elisabeth, prisoner for 24 years and forced her to have seven of his children, has been moved to a regular prison and could be freed for good this year ... My Sweet Monster: il poster del film d'animazione in esclusiva In esclusiva per Moivieplayer.it il poster italiano di My Sweet Monster, tenera avventura animata in arrivo nei cinema italiani il 29 febbraio con Plaion. NOTIZIA di VALENTINA D'AMICO — 25/01/2024 ... Disney’s LUCA Uses Sea Monsters As An Allegory For Something More Luca was one of the Disney and Pixar movies that failed to see a theatrical release due to the Pandemic. Which is a shame, given just how good the movie is. But ...
Sweet MonsterVideo su : Sweet Monster