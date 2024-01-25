MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test Division Achieves Fully Traceable RF Calibration Breakthrough Up to 110 GHz (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/
MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test (AST) Division, a pioneer in on-wafer Testing solutions, today announced a landmark achievement in RF Calibration technology. Collaborating with the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Germany, the Division has successFully achieved full traceability in characterizing a commercially-available Calibration substrate up to 110 GHz and set a new industry benchmark. This achievement, spearheaded by Dr. Andrej Rumiantsev, Director of RF Technology at MPI-AST, represents a significant leap for the entire RF product line provided by MPI product line. The Fully Traceable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test (AST) Division, a pioneer in on-wafer Testing solutions, today announced a landmark achievement in RF Calibration technology. Collaborating with the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Germany, the Division has successFully achieved full traceability in characterizing a commercially-available Calibration substrate up to 110 GHz and set a new industry benchmark. This achievement, spearheaded by Dr. Andrej Rumiantsev, Director of RF Technology at MPI-AST, represents a significant leap for the entire RF product line provided by MPI product line. The Fully Traceable ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test Division Achieves Fully Traceable RF Calibration Breakthrough Up to 110 GHz BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPI Corporation's Advanced Semiconductor Test (AST) Division, a pioneer in on-wafer testing solutions, today announced a landmark achievement in RF ... Manitoba premier says hybrid work can be 'disruptive,' hints at changes for civil servants working from home Manitoba’s premier says he wants to see more people coming back to work in Winnipeg’s downtown — and hinted that changes along those lines could be on the horizon for people working in the province’s ... MPI’s search for new CEO now into home stretch The Crown corporation has refused repeated requests by the Free Press to interview Nedohin, who was appointed board chairperson by the NDP government in October, about MPI’s search for a new president ...
MPI CorporationVideo su : MPI Corporation