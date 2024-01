Marine Le Pen scarica l' Afd tedesca | Divisioni palesi

PARIS (AP) — French police and protesters are preparing for a decision Thursday by France’s Constitutional Council on whether to approve a divisive new immigration law that makes it easier to deport ...Protests by French farmers are snowballing and creeping closer to Paris, ratcheting up pressure for government measures to protect the influential agricultural sector from foreign competition, red ...French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Thursday she disagreed with the idea of mass expulsion of immigrants, which is reportedly being backed by part of Germany's AfD, her EU parliament ally.