Lorella is back e il revival di chiome vintage è appena cominciato (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Via – almeno per un po’ – le chiome glam di tendenza tra le star. Ancora una volta, Lorella Cuccarini va contro corrente e sfoggia a sorpresa un’acconciatura semi-raccolta nostalgica e ribelle. Aggiungendo un nuovo capitolo alla lunga saga di hair look vintage, che hanno contribuito a renderla una delle beauty icons italiane over 50 più amate. Lorella Cuccarini, per mantenere forme perfette a 55 anni l’allenamento è tostissimo ...Leggi su iodonna
Advertising
Chasing Fun: A Rare 'Day Off' With Olympians Cassie Sharpe and Alex Ferreira Being an Olympic skier isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be. It’s ironic, but off-snow training, media appearances, and other obligations can get in the way ... Skiing Under The Midnight Sun With Tao Kreibich Austrian Tao Kreibich has accomplished more than most in the short five years since becoming a professional skier, but one destination remained on his bucket list until April of 2023- the Arctic ...
Lorella backVideo su : Lorella back