LIVE – Zheng-Yastremska | semifinale Australian Open 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska will be hoping her fairy-tale run at the Australian Open can extend to the final as she takes on Qinwen Zheng in this last-four clash at the Rod Laver Arena.The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial. LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Tennis Breakfast on Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with selected live text commentaries and match ... Dayana Yastremska or Chinese 12th seed ...