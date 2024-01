LIVE – Zheng-Yastremska 6-4 3-3 | semifinale Australian Open 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

The women’s singles draw is nearing its conclusion as the Coco Gauff faces off against Aryna Sabalenka while Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska takes on Qinwen Zheng. The winner between Gauff, the ...Aryna Sabalenka is through to the Australian Open final after a thrilling straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff. The defending champion earned revenge for September’s US Open final defeat to the ...The live broadcast is scheduled to air on Eurosport 2. It is available as part of Megogo's Maximum Media subscription. Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this match. Bets on the Ukrainian's ...