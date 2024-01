LIVE – Zheng-Yastremska 6-4 2-2 | semifinale Australian Open 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

The live broadcast is scheduled to air on Eurosport 2. It is available as part of Megogo's Maximum Media subscription. Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this match. Bets on the Ukrainian's ...Aryna Sabalenka is through to the Australian Open final after a thrilling straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff. The defending champion earned revenge for September’s US Open final defeat to the ...On day 12, Coco Gauff plays Aryna Sabalenka in women’s semi-finals, while Dayana Yastremska and Qinwen Zheng meet in their last four match ...