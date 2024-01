LIVE – Zheng-Yastremska 1-2 | semifinale Australian Open 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

La bielorussa, campionessa uscente del torneo, aspetta la vincente tra Qinwen Zheng e Dayana Yastremska ...Aryna Sabalenka is through to the Australian Open final after a thrilling straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff. The defending champion earned revenge for September’s US Open final defeat to the ...Hello and welcome to Khel Now’s live blog for the Dayana Yastremska vs Qinwen Zheng Live semi-final match in Australian Open 2024. Please wait for the blog to load. Twelfth seed Zheng Qinwen will face ...