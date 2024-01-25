LIVE – Gauff-Sabalenka, semifinale Australian Open 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Gauff-Sabalenka, incontro valevole per la prima semifinale femminile degli Australian Open 2024. La diciannovenne americana è reduce dalla maratona di più di tre ore servita per porre fine alla resistenza dell’ucraina Marta Kostyuk. La bielorussa, invece, deve ancora perdere un set in tutto il torneo e ha lasciato le briciole alle sue avversarie. I precedenti vedono Gauff in vantaggio per 4-2. L’ultima volta si sono incontrate nella prima metà dello scorso settembre in occasione dell’ultimo atto degli US Open. La statunitense prevalse in rimonta assicurandosi il primo titolo Major della giovane carriera. Sabalenka, tuttavia, sta mostrando un LIVEllo ...Leggi su sportface
WTA Finals 2023 : Swiatek batte anche Gauff - Jabeur si "vendica" di Vondrousova. Live dalle 23 in tv
Nessun altro verdetto definitivo a Cancun, in Messico, nel day 4 delle WTA Finals 2023 (montepremi 9 milioni di dollari), che si stanno disputando ...
How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at Australian Open 2024 | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for women's singles semifinals match The Australian Open, a grand slam tennis tournament which features some of the greatest tennis players in the world, continues on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 (1/25/24) with the semifinals at Rod Laver ... Australian Open live updates — Storm Hunter, Matt Ebden in doubles action, before Coco Gauff leads off women's semifinals Day 12 at Melbourne Park begins with doubles action, as Australia's Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden are one win away from their respective finals — later we will find out who makes it into the women's ... How to Watch Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel Coco Gauff (No. 4 in the world) takes on Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) in the semifinals of the Australian Open.Gauff enters the semifinals after winning in three sets, 7-6, 6-7, 6-2, over ...
