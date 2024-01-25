LeddarTech to Host Investor & Business Update Call on January 31, 2024 (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/
LeddarTech® (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce that it will Host an Investor and Business Update conference Call and webcast on January 31, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Participating on the Call will be Frantz Saintellemy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chris Stewart, Chief Financial Officer. The conference Call can be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963 or for international Callers by dialing (800) 715-9871. The conference ID is 1293674. A live webcast of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LeddarTech® (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce that it will Host an Investor and Business Update conference Call and webcast on January 31, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. EST. Participating on the Call will be Frantz Saintellemy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chris Stewart, Chief Financial Officer. The conference Call can be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1963 or for international Callers by dialing (800) 715-9871. The conference ID is 1293674. A live webcast of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LeddarTech HostVideo su : LeddarTech Host