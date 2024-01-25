La star di Fauda Idan Amedi lascia l’ospedale | il racconto dopo il ferimento a Gaza | «Ero bruciato ed annerito»

Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli shelling hit a crowd of people waiting for humanitarian aid at a roundabout in Gaza City, killing at least 20 and wounding 150. The Israeli ...The death toll from a strike on a crowded shelter in Gaza has risen to 12, with over 75 wounded. That's according to an announcement Thursday from the United Nations.The death toll from a strike on a crowded shelter in Gaza has risen to 12, with over 75 wounded, according to Thomas White, a senior official with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, ...