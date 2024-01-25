La star di Fauda Idan Amedi lascia l’ospedale, il racconto dopo il ferimento a Gaza: «Ero bruciato ed annerito» (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) È uscito dall’ospedale Tel ha-Shomer di Tel Aviv l’attore israeliano Idan Amedi, uno dei protagonisti della serie televisiva Fauda, targata Netflix. Lo scorso 8 gennaio era stato ricoverato dopo essere rimasto ferito durante i combattimenti a Gaza. La star della serie stava svolgendo il servizio di riserva quando è stato colpito. Lui si è salvato, ma altri sei suoi compagni sono rimasti uccisi. «Sono arrivato qua bruciato ed annerito, sotto respirazione artificiale e sotto sedativi», ha raccontato Amedi in una conferenza stampa. «L’aspetto ironico è che in quel momento non mi si poteva identificare. Qualcuno mi ha applicato una etichetta: “Sconosciuto, di 22 anni», ha aggiunto. January 25, 2024 «Ho pensato ...Leggi su open.online
Advertising
Live updates | Israeli shelling strikes a crowd waiting for aid in Gaza City, killing at least 20 Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli shelling hit a crowd of people waiting for humanitarian aid at a roundabout in Gaza City, killing at least 20 and wounding 150. The Israeli ... Live updates | Death toll rises to 12 with dozens injured in a strike on a crowded Gaza shelter The death toll from a strike on a crowded shelter in Gaza has risen to 12, with over 75 wounded. That's according to an announcement Thursday from the United Nations. Death toll rises to 12 with dozens injured in a strike on a crowded Gaza shelter The death toll from a strike on a crowded shelter in Gaza has risen to 12, with over 75 wounded, according to Thomas White, a senior official with the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, ...
star FaudaVideo su : star Fauda