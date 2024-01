Il rover LEV-2 ha immortalato la sonda giapponese SLIM sottosopra sulla Luna

Japan’s space agency said Thursday that its first lunar mission hit the tiny patch of the moon's surface it was aiming for, although the probe appears to be lying upside-down.On Wednesday night (Jan. 24) JAXA unveiled a photo snapped by a circular robot called LEV-2 (Lunar Exploration Vehicle-2) also known as SORA-Q. This tiny rover is part of a duo that traveled to the ...Japan lunar probe succeeded in a pinpoint landing on the moon despite last-minute engine problems the country space agency said Thursday as it releas ...