GREEN BORDER, di Agnieszka Holland nelle sale l’8 febbraio 2024 (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) GREEN BORDER, il nuovo film di Agnieszka Holland presentato in anteprima, In Concorso, alla 80. Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica di Venezia uscirà nelle sale italiane l’8 febbraio 2024. Chi compone il cast di Il cast è composto da: Behi Djanati Atai, Agata Kulesza, Maja Ostaszewska, Tomasz Wlosok, Piotr Stramowski, Jasmina Polak, Magdalena Poplawska, Maciej Stuhr, Marta Stalmierska, Dalia Naous, Roman Skorovskiy, Jan Aleksandrowicz-Krasko, Mohamed Al Rashi, Jalal Altawil. Sinossi Tra Bielorussia e Polonia, nelle insidiose foreste paludose che costituiscono il cosiddetto “confine verde”, i rifugiati si trovano intrappolati in una crisi geopolitica cinicamente architettata dal dittatore bielorusso Aljaksandr ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
