GPE: Catch-up classes keep students in school in the Central African Republic (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) (Adnkronos) - •In the Central African Republic, 39% of students drop out of primary school. Many drop out due to the poor quality of education: a lack of infrastructure and qualified teachers make it difficult for students to acquire the basic skills needed to advance to higher grades. •A GPE-funded remedial education program helps keep children in school by providing low-performing students at risk of dropping out with additional instruction to strengthen their reading and math skills. •This program runs over school holidays and will benefit almost 100,000 students in 480 public primary schools by 2025. VILLAGE OF BOYALI, Central African ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
GPE: Catch-up classes keep students in school in the Central African Republic (Eduardo Soteras/AP Images for Global Partnership for Education) Naomi Bakeré, a 16-year-old student at Boyali 2 School, is one of 99,000 students receiving additional instruction through the ... Weather warning for north Queensland – as it happened This blog is now closed.
GPE CatchVideo su : GPE Catch