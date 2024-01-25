Golf: Kevin Yu a sorpresa davanti ai big al Farmers Insurance Open 2024, Francesco Molinari a metà classifica (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Si è chiuso il primo giro al Farmers Insurance Open 2024, di scena a San Diego. Sui due campi utilizzati del Torrey Pines Golf Course per il momento c’è la sorpresa di Kevin Yu, venticinquenne di Taoyuan (Taiwan, nota nello sport come Cina Taipei), al comando. L’ex Arizona State, che all’anagrafe si chiama Yu Chun-an, è davanti con lo score di -8 (64 colpi). Alle sue spalle, a un colpo di distanza, Patrick Cantlay e il giapponese Ryo Hisatsune a -7, mentre per quel che riguarda il gruppo dei quarti, curiosamente, non c’è nessun USA: troviamo a -6, infatti, l’altro nipponico Hideki Matsuyama, l’irlandese Shane Lowry, il belga Thomas Detry, l’inglese Aaron Rai e l’argentino Alejandro Tosti, con quest’ultimo che è debuttante sul PGA Tour in quest’annata. ...Leggi su oasport
Farmers Insurance Open: Kevin Yu continues good form to take first-round lead at Torrey Pines Kevin Yu grabbed the first-round lead at the Farmers Insurance ... The scores should be quite a bit lower. But you play the golf course from the fairway and you can have a bunch of chances around here ... Max Homa's title defense, low scores and the return of Michael Block lead 2024 Farmers Insurance Open Wednesday highlights After his two-shot win over Keegan Bradley last year, Max Homa is back to defend his title this season in his eighth Farmers Insurance Open appearance. If he were to lift the trophy once again, Homa ... Golf Recap: Kevin Yu Leads Farmers Insurance Open After Round 1 I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of ...
