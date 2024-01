Election day 8 e 9 giugno per Europee e Amministrative

Donald Trump posted at least 37 times about E. Jean Carroll, the night before her second defamation trial against him was set to resume. Trump may take the stand on Thursday to try to defend himself, ...The political debate seems to have become an endangered species, and there are no assurances we'll see Trump, Biden or Haley share the stage this year.Nikki Haley's pitch is that she can beat Joe Biden. But now that she's lost — twice — voters are signaling they aren't concerned about electability as much as a candidate that shares their values.