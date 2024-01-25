Bugatti W16 Mistral: la potenza del motore W16 (Di giovedì 25 gennaio 2024) Bugatti è tornata alla grande lanciando sul mercato una bestia nel mondo dei motori, ovvero la Bugatti W16 Mistral con motore W16: l’azienda ci racconta come ha costruito questa splendida roadster Al Salone dell’automobile di Tokyo ci hanno sorpreso con la Mazda MX-5 Spirit Racing, ma anche Bugatti non scherza. Infatti ci ha presentato la Bugatti W16 Mistral, la nuova hypercar roadster che ci ha fatti rimanere a bocca aperta. Questa è la prima roadster di Bugatti dopo la Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse del 2022 e sarà anche l’ultima hypercar a motore termico dell’azienda francese. Sarà molto difficile che l’azienda decida di riutilizzare il motore termico, a meno che qualcuno non sia disposto a spendere così tanti soldi ...Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
Bugatti Chiron - prodotto l'ultimo esemplare. Addio al W16
Buratti Chiron , cala il sipario su un'auto che ha segnato un'epoca. l'ultimo esemplare è stato prodotto , ponendo fine a un capitolo iniziato nel ... (247.libero)
Bugatti shares first look at its final W16-engine powered road car Bugatti is at the end of an era. After years of developing cars using its powerful W16 engine, the automobile manufacturer has now revealed the last road-going model that will be using the W16 engine. Ammirate la W16 Mistral, sarà l'ultima Bugatti con il motore W16 Benvenuti, ecco la prossima hypercar Bugatti W16 Mistral. Eh sì, lascia a bocca aperta! È la prima roadster di Bugatti dopo la Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse del 2012 e sarà anche l'ultima hypercar a ... 2024 Mistral: Bugatti's final roadster with legendary W16 The roofless W16 Mistral is based on the Chiron coupe, but was given a radical new front end and X-shaped taillight elements at the back. The chassis itself is also woven around a completely ...
Bugatti W16Video su : Bugatti W16