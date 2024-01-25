Bugatti W16 Mistral | la potenza del motore W16

Bugatti is at the end of an era. After years of developing cars using its powerful W16 engine, the automobile manufacturer has now revealed the last road-going model that will be using the W16 engine.Benvenuti, ecco la prossima hypercar Bugatti W16 Mistral. Eh sì, lascia a bocca aperta! È la prima roadster di Bugatti dopo la Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse del 2012 e sarà anche l'ultima hypercar a ...The roofless W16 Mistral is based on the Chiron coupe, but was given a radical new front end and X-shaped taillight elements at the back. The chassis itself is also woven around a completely ...