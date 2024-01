Barbie | Eva Mendes difende Ryan Gosling dall' odio degli hater | Orgogliosa del mio uomo

Eva Mendes is demonstrating her support for her husband Ryan Gosling by addressing the initial backlash he faced for playing Ken in Barbie.Even though Gosling's Oscar-nominated portrayal and ...Actor Eva Mendes is happy for her partner, Ryan Gosling after he was nominated for an Oscar. She congratulated him for his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig's directorial film 'Barbie,' according to ...Eva Mendes ha pubblicato un posto sul suo account Instagram per difendere il marito Ryan Gosling e la sua performance in Barbie di Greta Gerwig. L'attrice ha espresso la propria gioia per la ...